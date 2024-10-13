Bill Murray honors MN artists with disabilities at The Show’s fundraiser

When asked about what she loves about being an artist, Marrie Bottelson answers with pure happiness.

"I like to get messy," says Bottelson.

"We, as humans, have a tendency to get to know somebody and then sort of make up a limitation in our mind, like what we think they're capable of," says working artist Candice Simpson. "Constantly, that would be blown away, and I'd be like, 'Of course!' That's one of my favorite things: to see the unending capacity of artists that I’ve gotten to work with—especially those who have developmental disabilities and neurodiverse individuals. That's special."

How it started

Eleven years ago, Bottelson, who was born with cerebral palsy, became the inspiration for the nonprofit called The Show. Winna Bernard recalls having to go through a friend and a social worker just to buy Bottelson's cat-themed Christmas cards.

"We met – I’m not kidding you – in the back alley somewhere. We opened up her trunk, and I bought the Christmas cards from her, thinking, 'This is wrong. Marrie’s Christmas cards should be on a rack in a shop just like everyone else's.' And that was part of the inspiration."

From there, "The Show" was formed. Bottelson became a board member. The overall mission is to promote diversity and create an environment where all artists are welcome, regardless of training or background. For more than a decade, they have successfully showcased the work of these artists at art fairs, festivals, and most recently for sale on the walls of local restaurants and other public spaces.

Bill Murray (right box) is supporting artists with disabilities including Marrie Bottelson (center). (FOX 9/VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"That’s become kind of a standard now, really," says Bernard. "Art galleries and calls for art happening all through the Twin Cities – and actually across the nation – are now including artists of all abilities. But where the platform hasn’t really caught up is the e-commerce space. If you're an artist that wants to sell your work on platforms like Etsy or Amazon, you need to have some financial resources to be able to do that and some help."

Thanks to a Minnesota inclusion grant, The Show is now launching its own marketplace, specifically and exclusively for artists with disabilities. Business training ranges from how to photograph, post, and price artwork, allowing artists like Bottelson to make a living from their creations.

"We're really excited about this because it's never been done before and it's needed," Bernard continues. "As a buyer, I now know where to go. I don't have to go through the back alley or a social worker to buy Marrie’s cards. I can go right to The Show marketplace, click on the artist I like, and buy the art that way—and it's completely safe. We don't take any money or commissions. It's directly between the buyer and the artist."

What's next

Along with the marketplace launch, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, The Show is partnering with the Bakken Museum for their largest fundraiser, a CoLab Art Show. The one and only Bill Murray selected paintings by Bottelson and Simpson as the winners of his Choice Award.

"We really strive to have people with disabilities show their work because it's just not as easy as it is for a professional artist," says Jodi Janz, curator.

Partnered with a working artist, it’s clear that Simpson and Bottelson have a beautiful connection beyond their art.

"We have fun," says Bottelson.

"We do have a lot of fun," adds Simpson.

Their friendship provides a sort of canvas and support system, allowing them to be seen and heard.

"To see them grow in their confidence and expression—I never stop learning from the wonderful work they do," says Simpson. "It really helps me grow as an artist and as a human. Marrie’s my hero. I tell her that all the time—she inspires me so much."

