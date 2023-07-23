Big celebration for former St. Paul firefighter's 103rd birthday

Howard Seitzer has lived a full life in service of others. In his younger years, his family says he worked at a Lockheed Martin aircraft factory, until the start of World War II when he joined the Army Air Corp.

"I did what they asked me to do, that’s all," Howard told FOX 9. "They asked me to do thing, I did them." And he did it without any expectation of anything in return. Now as he approaches his 103rd birthday on August 9, he spends his days telling stories from back in the day.

When not serving his country, Howard served his community, as a St. Paul firefighter for about three decades. "I went to fires it was 20 below zero outside and we were there for five hours," Howard remembered.

These days his life is more simple, but with his 103rd birthday on the horizon, his loved ones couldn’t help but organize a celebration as large as his long life of service.

"He’s just a good guy and he needed to get a little recognition for that," organizer Carolee Ramos said.

"It’ll mean a lot to him. This is a surprise to him," Howard’s son James added.

On Sunday afternoon, Howard and loved ones were greeted at St. Paul Fire Station 14, in what was a trip down memory lane for the to-be 103-year-old.

"I never even thought of anything like this," Howard finished.