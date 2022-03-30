Biden seeks more COVID-19 funds from Congress, receives 2nd booster

President Joe Biden updated Americans on the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing Congress to supply more funding for vaccines, treatment and testing.

Biden spoke Wednesday from the South Court Auditorium before receiving his second COVID-19 booster dose. He received his first booster shot in September.

With the nation yearning for a new normal after its long struggle with the coronavirus, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra warned that vaccines, tests and treatments will be "stuck on the ground" unless Congress provides the additional funds the White House has demanded.

"We have reached a pivot point," Becerra said in an interview with The Associated Press. "How well we pivot is on us."

RELATED: White House shares new pandemic plan as COVID should no longer 'dictate how we live'

The remarks came weeks after a new round of COVID-19 funding was pulled out of a $1.5 trillion government-wide measure after rank-and-file Democrats rejected cuts that party leaders had negotiated with Republicans to pay for it. Though Biden signed the overall bill into law, the deletion of the COVID-19 funds was a major setback for Biden and Democrats.

Omicron variant BA.2, which is causing a virus rebound in Europe and Asia, is gaining ground in the U.S., although overall cases here are still in decline. And Becerra said a funding impasse with Capitol Hill could hamper the Biden administration’ s promising new strategy called "Test to Treat."

The highly transmissible omicron variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., but scientists say it poses a lower risk for severe illness to those who are up to date on their vaccinations, including boosters.

RELATED: Moderna asks FDA to add 4th COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for all adults to EUA

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for anyone 50 and older to get the additional booster at least four months after their last vaccination. Severely immune-compromised patients, such as organ transplant recipients, as young as 12, are also eligible.

The additional booster is meant to beef up the body’s protection against COVID-19 in populations most vulnerable to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 975,000 people in the U.S.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report This story is from Los Angeles.

