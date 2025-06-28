Bemidji hit by 'microburst' last week, not a tornado, National Weather Service says

The Brief A microburst hit the Bemidji area last week, according to the National Weather Service. A survey summary states a severe thunderstorm created a 10-mile swath of destructive straight-line winds that ranged from 90-120 mph. The severe weather damaged many properties in the area, but it was not a tornado, NWS said.



The National Weather Service confirmed the Bemidji area was hit by a microburst with winds that reached up to 120 mph last week.

A microburst is defined by NWS officials as a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm that is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter.

Microbust hits Bemidji

What they're saying:

The NWS survey summary states a severe thunderstorm created "a 10-mile-wide swath of destructive straight-line winds" that reached estimated speeds of 90-120 mph.

The storm hit the area between 12:40 a.m. and 1 a.m. on June 21.

The areas impacted spanned from the intersection of Highway 2 and Division Street West, through downtown Bemidji and through the southern and eastern areas of Lake Bemidji.

NWS officials add that the most significant tree damage was within that 10-mile area, but there was also widespread damage to trees that made many roads inaccessible. Homes and vehicles were also damaged.

Some of the downed trees are reported to be between 100 and 200 years old.

More than 50,000 customers were left without power after the storm, with some not having it restored until days later.

Homes, vehicles and other properties, such as the Sanford Center Arena, Bemidji State University and the Bemidji International Airport, were also damaged.

Bemidji storm damage

The backstory:

Beltrami County Emergency Management said that it issued a tornado warning for the southern part of the county, which includes Bemidji, just after midnight on June 21.

However, no tornado sightings were reported in the area.

Wind gusts of 106 mph were recorded at about 12:55 a.m. on June 21 at the Bemidji Regional Airport.

Rain and flash flooding then left many vehicles stalled in downtown Bemidji.

No injuries have been reported, but widespread power outages and damaged infrastructure impacted many area residents.