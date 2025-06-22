Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
3
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Rock County, Stearns County, Waseca County, Goodhue County, Isanti County, Yellow Medicine County, Mille Lacs County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Swift County, Meeker County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Renville County, Ramsey County, Todd County, McLeod County, Washington County, Brown County, Rice County, Redwood County, Stevens County, Chisago County, Morrison County, Watonwan County, Nicollet County, Lac Qui Parle County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Pope County, Anoka County, Sibley County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Faribault County, Scott County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Steele County, Wright County, Pine County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, North Itasca County, South Cass County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Polk County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Eau Claire County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Beltrami County declares State of Emergency for severe storm damage

By
Published  June 22, 2025 1:20pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9
Tornadoes rip through North Dakota, killing 3

Tornadoes rip through North Dakota, killing 3

Tornadoes ripped through North Dakota, killing three. The storms also reached northern Minnesota, causing severe damage. FOX 9's Leon Purvis has more.

The Brief

    • Beltrami County officials declared a State of Emergency due to severe storm damage.
    • Severe storms and strong winds caused widespread property damage in Bemidji.
    • No injuries in Beltrami Conty from the storms have been reported.

BEMIDJI, Minn. (FOX 9) - A State of Emergency has been declared in Beltrami County after officials said "severe storms, damaging winds, and likely tornadoes" wreaked havoc across the area early Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Severe storms cause damage in MN, leave people dead in North Dakota

Storm damage in Bemidji, Beltrami County 

What they're saying:

Beltrami County Board Chair Craig Gaasvig said there have been no reports of any injuries or loss of life following Saturday's storms. 

Gaasvig also thanked the various agencies that helped with the "horrific damage" inflicted upon homes, businesses, churches and properties.

"Tough times like this can shine a light on how much good we have in our community, and how fortunate we are to have people come from other communities and agencies to help us get through this challenging time," Beltrami County Board Chair Craig Gaasvig said. 

National Weather Service Officials are in the Bemidji area, but have not yet provided any updates on whether a tornado touched down there. 

READ MORE: North Dakota tornadoes leave 3 dead, extensive damage

The backstory:

Beltrami County Emergency Management said that it issued a tornado warning for the southern part of the county, which includes Bemidji, just after midnight. However, no tornado sightings were reported in the area. 

Wind gusts of 106 mph were recorded at about 12:55 a.m. at the Bemidji Regional Airport. 

Rain and flash flooding then left many vehicles stalled in downtown Bemidji. 

No injuries have been reported, but widespread power outages and damaged infrastructure impacted many area residents.

Crews are also working to clear downed trees obstructing roadways. 

Anyone needing assistance can go to the Sanford Convention Center at 1111 Events Center Drive NE and use the convention center entrance near The Tavern, not the arena entrance. 

More photos of the storm damage from the Bemidji area were shared by Donnie Hedlund from HomeStar Exteriors:

Image 1 of 7

Photos of storm damage from the Bemidji area taken by Donnie Hedlund from Homestar Exteriors. 

From: Supplied

The Source: This story uses information from the Beltrami County Facebook page and past FOX 9 reporting. 

Severe WeatherMinnesota