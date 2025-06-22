Beltrami County declares State of Emergency for severe storm damage

The Brief Beltrami County officials declared a State of Emergency due to severe storm damage. Severe storms and strong winds caused widespread property damage in Bemidji. No injuries in Beltrami Conty from the storms have been reported.



A State of Emergency has been declared in Beltrami County after officials said "severe storms, damaging winds, and likely tornadoes" wreaked havoc across the area early Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Severe storms cause damage in MN, leave people dead in North Dakota

Storm damage in Bemidji, Beltrami County

What they're saying:

Beltrami County Board Chair Craig Gaasvig said there have been no reports of any injuries or loss of life following Saturday's storms.

Gaasvig also thanked the various agencies that helped with the "horrific damage" inflicted upon homes, businesses, churches and properties.

"Tough times like this can shine a light on how much good we have in our community, and how fortunate we are to have people come from other communities and agencies to help us get through this challenging time," Beltrami County Board Chair Craig Gaasvig said.

National Weather Service Officials are in the Bemidji area, but have not yet provided any updates on whether a tornado touched down there.

READ MORE: North Dakota tornadoes leave 3 dead, extensive damage

The backstory:

Beltrami County Emergency Management said that it issued a tornado warning for the southern part of the county, which includes Bemidji, just after midnight. However, no tornado sightings were reported in the area.

Wind gusts of 106 mph were recorded at about 12:55 a.m. at the Bemidji Regional Airport.

Rain and flash flooding then left many vehicles stalled in downtown Bemidji.

No injuries have been reported, but widespread power outages and damaged infrastructure impacted many area residents.

Crews are also working to clear downed trees obstructing roadways.

Anyone needing assistance can go to the Sanford Convention Center at 1111 Events Center Drive NE and use the convention center entrance near The Tavern, not the arena entrance.

More photos of the storm damage from the Bemidji area were shared by Donnie Hedlund from HomeStar Exteriors:

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photos of storm damage from the Bemidji area taken by Donnie Hedlund from Homestar Exteriors. From: Supplied