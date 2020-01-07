Beltrami County becomes first in Minnesota to vote against refugee resettlement

On a day where two other counties held votes, Beltrami County became the first Minnesota county to vote against allowing refugees to resettle there on a 3-2 vote.

In September, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that required agencies to get explicit support from state and local governments in order to resettle refugees there.

Earlier in the day, Hennepin County voted to support refugee resettlement there. Gov. Tim Walz also announced state support for refugee resettlement after Trump’s executive order. Walz titled the letter "The Inn is Not Full in Minnesota."

The city of Edina also passed a resolution just before the holidays supporting refugee resettlement.

Up north, St. Louis County voted 4-3 to table the resolution until its May 26 meeting.