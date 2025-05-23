Beloved St. Paul pharmacy shutting down after 100+ years in business

The Brief West Seventh Pharmacy in St. Paul will close on June 30. The pharmacy opened in 1915, a year after World War I started. The owner cited rising costs, difficulty finding help and a desire to retire as factors in his decision.



West Seventh Pharmacy in St. Paul will shut down on June 30, ending its century-long run as a community staple.

St. Paul drug store to close after 110 years

What we know:

West Seventh Pharmacy, which opened three years after the Titanic sank, will close at the end of June. Jeff Johnson, the pharmacist who owns it, said he made the decision to close for a variety of reasons, including rising costs, trouble finding help and a desire to retire and travel.

What they're saying:

In an interview on Friday, Johnson was overcome with emotion as he discussed what he called "the hardest decision I’ve ever made."

"You don’t want to be that guy who has to close the store," he said, reflecting on multiple generations of ownership across several families. "I don’t feel bad for myself; I feel bad for the community, and that’s the hard part."

Customers expressed sadness when they saw the notice posted on the front door.

Donna Kloos, a longtime customer, said the pharmacy had a small-town charm that cannot be matched by large chains.

"I walk in – they say, ‘Oh, hi, Donna,’" she recalled. "Now it’s time to find someplace else."

Independent pharmacies fade from landscape, leave void

Big picture view:

In recent years, independent pharmacies have slowly disappeared in the metro and elsewhere. In 2012, there were 124 independent drug stores in the metro. By 2023, only 48 of them remained.

Independent pharmacies closing:

Independent pharmacies often struggle to compete with their chain counterparts. They are not always reimbursed at the same rates, which makes it difficult to profit. In addition, the Federal Trade Commission blamed prescription drug middlemen for setting "unfair" prices that make it difficult for smaller pharmacies to compete.

What's next:

West Seventh Pharmacy will close on June 30.