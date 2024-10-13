Minneapolis man dies in Becker County ATV crash

The Brief A 48-year-old man from Minneapolis is dead after an ATV crash in Becker County. Authorities say the crash happened Saturday afternoon when the ATV rider went off the road while going around a corner. The crash remains under investigation.



A man from Minneapolis is dead after an ATV crash in Becker County.

What we know

Authorities say the crash happened on Oct. 12 around 3 p.m. when a man riding an ATV went off the road while going around a corner on Wolf Lake Forest Road in Wolf Lake Township.

That man, Jeremy Paul Mickelson, 48, of Minneapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the crash is still under investigation.

What we don't know

Authorities have not released any information on possible contributing factors in the crash.