Minneapolis man dies in Becker County ATV crash
WOLF LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A man from Minneapolis is dead after an ATV crash in Becker County.
What we know
Authorities say the crash happened on Oct. 12 around 3 p.m. when a man riding an ATV went off the road while going around a corner on Wolf Lake Forest Road in Wolf Lake Township.
That man, Jeremy Paul Mickelson, 48, of Minneapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the crash is still under investigation.
What we don't know
Authorities have not released any information on possible contributing factors in the crash.