Bear spotted near City Hall in Circle Pines, Minn.

A bear was spotted on a pavillion in Circle Pines, Minnesota earlier this week.

According to the Centennial Lakes Police Department, Monday afternoon, a bear was sighted in the pavilion area off Village Parkway, and also behind city hall in Circle Pines!

The bear was later spotted in Lino Lakes.

It has not been captured. If you see a bear please call 911 immediately and do not approach it.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the state’s black bear range has been expanding southward and westward.

To avoid potential conflict with bears, the DNR advises residents to check their property for attractants, such as birdseed and bird feeders, garbage, livestock feed or compost.