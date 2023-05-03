Bear spotted, approaches car in northern Minnesota

As warmer approaches, more and more wildfire are being seen becoming active across Minnesota.

Earlier this week a bear in Redby, Minnesota, was spotted approaching a driver’s vehicle, while the driver – Alexander Aman of Everlasting Ranch – simply asks "how’s it going?" and "what can I do for you?"

No one was hurt during the incident, and the bear was able to proceed on its way during the 45-second encounter.

Closer to the Twin Cities, last week a mama bear and her three cubs roaming around Elm Creek Park in Maple Grove.

Authorities warn people to never feed wildlife that can be dangerous on top of inquisitive.