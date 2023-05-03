Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
12
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

Bear spotted, approaches car in northern Minnesota

By
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 9

Bear spotted, approaches driver in Redby

Earlier this week a bear in Redby, Minnesota, was spotted approaching a driver’s vehicle, while the driver – Alexander Aman of Everlasting Ranch – simply asks "how’s it going?" and "what can I do for you?"

REDBY, Minn. (FOX 9) - As warmer approaches, more and more wildfire are being seen becoming active across Minnesota.

Earlier this week a bear in Redby, Minnesota, was spotted approaching a driver’s vehicle, while the driver – Alexander Aman of Everlasting Ranch – simply asks "how’s it going?" and "what can I do for you?"

No one was hurt during the incident, and the bear was able to proceed on its way during the 45-second encounter.

Closer to the Twin Cities, last week a mama bear and her three cubs roaming around Elm Creek Park in Maple Grove.

Authorities warn people to never feed wildlife that can be dangerous on top of inquisitive.