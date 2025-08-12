Minnesota restroom in running for America's Best Restroom

article

The Brief Bear Head Lake State Park in Ely, Minnesota, is a finalist in the 2025 America's Best Restroom contest. The public can vote for their favorite until 11 a.m. on Aug. 15 at bestrestroom.com. The winner will be announced this fall.



A restroom in northern Minnesota is a finalist for the 2025 America's Best Restroom contest.

Bear Head Lake State Park restroom is among the best

Local perspective:

Bear Head Lake State Park is up against eight other public restrooms from across the United States for the title of America's Best Restroom in Cintas' 24th annual competition.

Cintas says, "Nestled within one of Minnesota’s most beloved parks, the restroom and shower building at Bear Head Lake State Park provides more than just function — it offers thoughtful design in a stunning setting. With a fully accessible layout that meets all ADA guidelines, this facility ensures comfort for all visitors. The exterior dishwashing sinks are a camper-friendly touch, providing a convenient space to clean up without trekking back to a waterless site. Surrounded by the serene beauty that earned Bear Head Lake the title of America’s Favorite State Park in 2010, this restroom is proof that practicality and natural beauty can go hand in hand."

Big picture view:

The others up for the title of 2025 America's Best Restroom are:

City of Fruita (Fruita, Colorado)

Footprints (Lawrence, Kansas)

Little America Hotel (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Moderne Bar (Orlando, Florida)

The Rooftop at Pier 17 (New York, New York)

Rosebrook Lodge (Bretton Woods, New Hampshire)

Tatsu (Dallas, Texas)

Tecolote Shores (San Diego, California)

The nine finalists were picked based on five criteria, including cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements, Cintas says.

What you can do:

The public can vote for their favorite restroom until 11 a.m. on Aug. 15. You can vote online here.

The winner will be announced this fall, and will receive a cleaning service from Cintas and $2,500 in facility services.

Dig deeper:

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's restroom won the contest in 2016. Meanwhile, the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis won in 2013.