BCA confirms accuracy of Minnesota DWI tests despite error concerns

The Brief The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) confirms the accuracy of its DWI tests despite past errors. Up to 276 cases were potentially impacted due to incorrect data entry. Future updates on DWI tests will be available on the BCA website.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has confirmed that its DWI tests are accurate, even after previous data entry errors.

BCA confirms test accuracy

What we know:

In September, the BCA discovered incorrect information had been entered into breathalyzer tests, potentially impacting up to 276 cases.

The error was related to dry gas cylinders installed on the devices. However, after recalculating, the BCA confirmed the tests were accurate and within established margins.

What they're saying:

"With these calculations, we’ll be issuing amended reports outlining what the impact of that was, and the calculations that we went through, this mathematical equation to determine the accuracy of those results," Drew Evans, superintendent at the BCA, said on Friday. "That will get issued to each of the law enforcement agencies that will be amended in the file, and the prosecutors and defense attorneys will be able to examine what the impact if any and there shouldn’t be to the case that’s at hand."

The BCA has verified and secured more than 50% of its instruments, with full completion expected in the coming weeks. Only BCA personnel will conduct future dry gas cylinder replacements.

Impact on cases

Why you should care:

The BCA's confirmation means that nearly 300 cases previously thought to be compromised may not be affected. This ensures fairness and accuracy in legal proceedings related to DWI cases.

The BCA will issue amended reports to law enforcement agencies, allowing prosecutors and defense attorneys to examine any potential impact on cases.

Any future updates to its DWI tests will be posted on the BCA website.