River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Bam Margera, 'Jackass' star, charged with punching brother at Pennsylvania home

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:32PM
FOX 29 Philadelphia
GettyImages-159517964-e1682345508410.jpg article

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 14: Bam Margera arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Last Stand" held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Expand

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - "Jackass" star Bam Margera punched his brother in the face during an altercation at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs, then took off on foot, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday in announcing criminal charges.

An arrest warrant was issued for Margera, 43, and police said they were looking for him.

State police said they were called to the Chester County home in response to a reported domestic disturbance shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. Margera's brother, Jesse Margera, told police that Bam Margera had pounded on and kicked his locked bedroom door that morning, and punched him in the eye, nose and ear during a later confrontation in the kitchen, according to court documents.

Jesse Margera said he’d also found a threatening handwritten note signed "Bam," a police affidavit said.

Margera, who also starred in the MTV reality series "Viva La Bam," fled the property on foot through dense woods before troopers got there, the affidavit said.

Bam Margera is charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats. Court documents did not list an attorney for Margera.