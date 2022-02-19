Baby formula recall: How to check if your formula is safe

Morgan Sowle was shocked to learn the baby formula she just bought for her 18-month-old son was recalled.

"Absolutely terrifying. I immediately got the chills when I read the article...being a new mom...there is a lot (to worry about)," said Sowle.

Her son's diet is crucial since he was born with a congenital heart defect and has some intestinal issues. Thankfully, she hadn't fed the formula to him yet.

"It's definitely really scary to know that our babies could have gotten ill...from this bad formula."

Abbott Nutrition is recalling, and the FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if all of the following are true:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37, AND

The code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, AND

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

This comes after four babies got sick with bacterial infections after consuming it. One of them was in Minnesota.

Children's Minnesota Chief Medical Officer Dr. Emily Chapman says her team has gotten a lot of calls about the recall.

"It's concerning to parents, of course, when they feel uncertain about whether their child is at risk for contracting anything from their formula," Dr. Chapman said.

Children's Minnesota is not a part of the recall in any way, but they are monitoring the FDA investigation into the issue closely. At this point, they have been able to find replacement formulas for their patients.

"We have been able to get ahold of those for all of our patients, and are not seeing a significant shortage," said Chapman.

Moms and dads feeding their babies formula should keep an eye out for any concerning symptoms.

"It's always important that parents look for things like fever, listlessness, not wanting to feed," said Chapman, who advises parents to always seek out medical advice from their own pediatricians and rely on them for guidance.

This recall only applies to powdered formula, not liquid.

Dr. Jill Amsberry, a pediatrician at CentraCare Health, says it's also critical for parents to follow the instructions when making formula bottles for their babies.

"When they are using these powdered formula products, (it's important) that they are using them as recommended by the manufacturer, making sure that they are putting the formula and the water together as the canister instructs, also making sure the surfaces and the products are clean, that they are recapping the canister right after use," said Amsberry, who adds that parents should use formula right away with the baby or put it in the refrigerator and discard it after 24 hours.

Abbott Nutrition has set up a website where consumers can check if their formula is part of the recall.

