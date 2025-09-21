Baby dies in Maplewood rollover crash, 2 boys injured, driver arrested

article

The Brief A baby boy is dead after a rollover crash in Maplewood. The driver, a 28-year-old woman, is suspected of consuming alcohol before the crash. Two other boys, 5-and 6-year-old, as well as a 32-year-old man, were taken to the hospital for injuries, but are expected to survive.



A baby boy died after an SUV rollover crash in Maplewood, and the driver is facing criminal charges.

Maplewood fatal rollover crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. when a black Chevy Tahoe went off the road at the exit ramp from eastbound Highway 36 to southbound Highway 61.

The MSP crash report states the driver "appeared to lose control on the exit ramp while traveling ata high rate of speed" before it rolled into the right ditch and landed upside down. The Tahoe was then submerged in about 1–2 feet of water.

The baby boy, identified in the report as 1-year-old Revon Melvin Anthony Todd, was extricated from underneath the Tahoe, but later died at the hospital.

Two other boys, 5-and 6-year-old, were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 32-year-old man was also injured and taken to the hospital, but he is expected to survive.

Road conditions were reportedly dry at the time of the crash.

Driver faces criminal charges

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the Minnesota State Patrol said the driver, a 28-year-old woman from St. Paul, was arrested after being medically cleared from the hospital.

The crash report states she is suspected of consuming alcohol before the crash.

She was booked into Ramsey County Jail and faces criminal vehicular homicide charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on the relationship between the driver and the rest of the people involved in the crash.