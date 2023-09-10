Automated iPhone call alerts sheriff to crash that killed 2 in northeastern Minnesota

An automated 911 call from an iPhone alerted the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office to a crash that killed two people from the Twin Cities metro and injured a third person early Saturday.

The crash was reported at 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 on a curve near the 11500 block of Highway 8, near Floodwood – about 40 miles west of Duluth.

Deputies found two passengers dead and the driver in critical condition, still trapped inside. Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office identified the deceased passengers as Joseph David Trowbridge, 23, of Woodbury and Madison Joy Warren, 23, of Oakdale. The driver was identified as Darren Andrew Tenney, 23, of New Richmond, Wis.

Tenney was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.