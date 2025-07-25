Authorities warn about coyotes with 'concerning behavior' in Grand Rapids

article

The Brief Police are warning residents of Grand Rapids of a coyote who has been showing "concerning behavior." There were multiple reports made to police regarding the coyote in the area north of West Elementary School. Grand Rapids police are working with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.



Authorities are warning of a coyote with "concerning behavior" near an elementary school in Grand Rapids.

Coyote issue in Grand Rapids

What they're saying:

Grand Rapids police say they received several reports Thursday night regarding a coyote behaving abnormally in the area of some walking trails north of West Elementary School.

The first caller said that the coyote was closely following them while running the trail. The caller said the coyote brushed against them and disappeared into the grass.

The second caller said the coyote followed them and their dog, and continued to say they had to throw rocks at the coyote before it ran off.

A third caller said that the coyote followed them closely, and "nipped" their ankle.

Police say they are working with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on the coyote incident.

Residents in the area have been notified.