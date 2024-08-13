Authorities investigate apparent murder-suicide in Blaine

article

Two men are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Blaine on Tuesday morning, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

What do we know?

Deputies say the incident began around 8:58 a.m. when multiple agencies responded to a report of a shooting on Territorial Road NE, just west of University Avenue NE.

At the scene, officers found a man with critical injuries from a gunshot wound outside a home. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly afterward, authorities located a suspect vehicle on 7th Street NE near Happy Acres Park – about two miles north of the crime scene. The man was found dead in the vehicle from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Where do things stand?

Police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public, and no other suspects are being sought.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Investigators did not confirm if and how the suspect and victim knew each other.