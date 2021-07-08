Attorney Ben Crump to represent family of man killed during Minneapolis police pursuit

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced Thursday that he will represent the family of Leneal Frazier, the uninvolved driver who was killed during a police pursuit in Minneapolis last week.

Crump, who represented the family of George Floyd and has been a steady presence in the Minneapolis area since Floyd’s death, has been retained by Frazier’s family along with Jeff Storms.

In a statement Thursday, Crump noted the connection between Leneal Frazier and Darnella Frazier, whose video of Floyd’s deadly arrest sparked a worldwide reckoning on race relations and police brutality. Leneal is Darnella's uncle.

Crump said Darnella Frazier has now "twice been directly impacted by lethal practices of the Minneapolis Police Department."

Crump said the Frazier family and Minneapolis as a whole are "mourning the loss of yet another Black life because of the irresponsible actions and failings of the Minneapolis Police Department."