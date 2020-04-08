Association of Minnesota Chinese Physicians donate thousands of masks and protective gear

Special deliveries arrived for some health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight at Mercy Hospital.

Members of the Association of Minnesota Chinese Physicians donated thousands of masks and other protective equipment.

In the past few weeks, the group has raised more than $80,000 and have reached out to contacts in China to bring gear from overseas to Minnesota.

"There are people out there we are all different but in the fighting against the virus," said Lucy Yun Lu. "We have to unite. We are all in this together. There is no way out."

The group says they have already donated more than 30,000 and another 30,000 are on the way.