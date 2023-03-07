Expand / Collapse search
Arrest made following Plymouth shooting over weekend

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - An arrest has been made following a shooting incident that left a man fatally wounded around 11 p.m. on Saturday night in Plymouth, according to police.

On Tuesday the Plymouth Police Department announced that Raheim Tyrese Cooper, 19, of Brooklyn Park has been arrested in connection to the March 4 shooting.

Plymouth police say officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Oakview Lane North, where they rendered first aid to a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cooper is currently in custody at Hennepin County Jail on probable cause murder.