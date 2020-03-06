Archdiocese offers coronavirus prevention guidance to Twin Cities parishes

After the first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in Minnesota, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis has sent guidance to churches to help keep parishioners healthy.

So far, the Minnesota Department of Health says they've tested 49 patients but only one test has come back positive. While that patient is in treatment and those who have been in close contact with them are being placed in quarantine, the archdiocese is taking steps to keep the virus out of churches.

In guidance sent out Friday, Archbishop Bernard Hebda is encouraging parishes to take the following steps until the coronavirus is under control.

• Stay home if you feel sick or have flu-like symptoms. You are relieved of your Sunday obligation if you are ill or are caring for someone who is sick.

• Suspend the Sign of Peace or offer it without touching.

• Suspend Communion from the Chalice.

• Refrain from hand-holding during the Our Father.

• Empty holy water fonts.

• Place anti-bacterial hand sanitizer where Mass attendees can access it before receiving the Eucharist.

• Remind Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion to sanitize their hands before and following distribution of the Eucharist.

The archdiocese says most parishes have already implemented these policies.