Applications open next week for Minneapolis gap funds for housing

In the City of Minneapolis, financial relief is on the way for residents hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Jacob Frey announced that $3 million in gap funds will provide rental assistance to help at least 1,500 low-income households.

“We know that about 28,000 households have been at or below 30 percent area of median income or cost burdened and that was before the pandemic,” said Frey. “So after the pandemic hit, the number of people that are experiencing homelessness, the number of people who cannot pay rent has gone dramatically up so we feel strongly that it is our role to help out.”

Those eligible will receive between $1,500 and $2,000.

The city also committing $1 million to the Stable Homes Stable Schools initiative which helps families experiencing homelessness.

“There’s been a whole lot that has changed since this pandemic hit, but one thing that has not changed is our conviction that housing is a right,” said Frey.

To supplement the programs, the city is using money freed up from a federal grant and an affordable housing trust fund.

With the financial impact of the health crisis so widespread calls for help are expected to grow.

“We recognize that it’s not enough,” said Frey. “We recognize that what the city can provide is a form of gap funding, to fill in the gaps left by federal and state legislation.”

The city will begin accepting applications on its website next Wednesday through Monday, April 27. The mayor says families will not be asked about their immigration status.

