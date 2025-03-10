Apple River stabbing: Surviving victims sue Miu and his insurer

The Brief The surviving victims of the Apple River stabbing are suing Nicolae Miu and his insurance company. The victims are requesting damages from Miu and his insurance company, although a dollar amount is not listed in the lawsuit. Miu was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the stabbing that left Isaac Shuman dead and several others injured.



The surviving victims of the Apple River stabbing have filed a lawsuit against Nicolae Miu and his insurance company.

READ MORE: Apple River Stabbing: Isaac Schuman’s mother 'consumed' by his death

Lawsuit against Nicolae Miu

What we know:

Ryhley Mattison, Alexander "AJ" Martin, Dante Carlson and Anthony "Tony" Carlson have filed a lawsuit against Nicolae Miu and his insurance company.

The victims are seeking damages from Miu's negligent conduct, conduct which the lawsuit alleges resulted in "physical injuries, conscious pain and suffering, and psychological injuries."

According to the lawsuit, the victims are also asking for damages from Miu's insurance company. Insurance companies can be added to lawsuits that are seeking damages due to negligence when they are insuring the person being sued.

The victims are demanding a jury trial for the lawsuit.

What we don't know:

A dollar amount to what the victims are seeking in damages was not stated in the lawsuit.

What happened in the Apple River stabbing

The backstory:

Miu was convicted on April 11, 2024, of first-degree reckless homicide in the killing of Isaac Schuman, four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in the stabbings of Martin, Dante Carlson, Anthony Carlson and Mattison, and battery of Madison Coen on the Apple River on July 30, 2022. He is serving 20 years in prison.

READ MORE: Apple River stabbing: Nicolae Miu sentenced to prison

The stabbing took place on the Apple River near the Sunrise Bridge in Somerset, Wisconsin, which started after Miu was looking for a friend's cell phone in the river but was confronted by tubers who said he was acting sketchy.

The encounter escalated, and another group of tubers came over. He allegedly punched Coen on the left side of her face before Miu was struck, eventually leading to the stabbing.

READ MORE: Apple River stabbing: Timeline of what happened

Martin, the two Carlson brothers and Mattison were injured in the attack, but 17-year-old Schuman died from his injuries.