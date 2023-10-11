Apple orchard hard ciders: Taste Buds
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The chill in the air can only mean one thing: apple season.
Stephanie visits Sweetland Orchard to taste their apples and popular hard ciders, including Cherry Rhubarb, Northern Spy, and Scrumpy Original. Sweetland also creates iced ciders through a freeze/thaw process during winter. We tried a variety of Borealis Winter Reserve, as well as Pommeau, a newer item for the orchard. The donuts, chickens, and pigs were quite a bonus, too.
Need recipe inspiration? Try Stephanie’s fall coffee cake with crunchy streusel:
Apple Coffee Cake
Ingredients:
For the crumble:
- 1 ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 stick butter
- 1 teaspoon almond extract
For the cake:
- 4 cups apple peeled and diced into 1/2 inch chunks
- 2 beaten eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 ¼ cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon cardamom
- 1 teaspoon ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 stick melted butter
- 2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
Find instructions and apple variety suggestions here.