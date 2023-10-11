Apple orchard hard ciders: Taste Buds

The chill in the air can only mean one thing: apple season.

Stephanie visits Sweetland Orchard to taste their apples and popular hard ciders, including Cherry Rhubarb, Northern Spy, and Scrumpy Original. Sweetland also creates iced ciders through a freeze/thaw process during winter. We tried a variety of Borealis Winter Reserve, as well as Pommeau, a newer item for the orchard. The donuts, chickens, and pigs were quite a bonus, too.

Need recipe inspiration? Try Stephanie’s fall coffee cake with crunchy streusel:

Apple Coffee Cake

Ingredients:

For the crumble:

1 ½ cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup white sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 stick butter

1 teaspoon almond extract

For the cake:

4 cups apple peeled and diced into 1/2 inch chunks

2 beaten eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 ¼ cup sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon cardamom

1 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 stick melted butter

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

Find instructions and apple variety suggestions here.