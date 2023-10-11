Expand / Collapse search

Apple orchard hard ciders: Taste Buds

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The chill in the air can only mean one thing: apple season.

Stephanie visits Sweetland Orchard to taste their apples and popular hard ciders, including Cherry Rhubarb, Northern Spy, and Scrumpy Original. Sweetland also creates iced ciders through a freeze/thaw process during winter. We tried a variety of Borealis Winter Reserve, as well as Pommeau, a newer item for the orchard. The donuts, chickens, and pigs were quite a bonus, too. 

Need recipe inspiration? Try Stephanie’s fall coffee cake with crunchy streusel:

Apple Coffee Cake

Ingredients:

For the crumble:

  • 1 ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup white sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 stick butter
  • 1 teaspoon almond extract

For the cake:

  • 4 cups apple peeled and diced into 1/2 inch chunks
  • 2 beaten eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 ¼ cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon cardamom
  • 1 teaspoon ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 stick melted butter
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda

