Apple launching new streaming app for classical music lovers

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Apple
FOX TV Digital Team
Getty Images-1141260466 article

In this photo illustration, the logo of the music streaming platform Apple Music is displayed on the screen of an iPhone. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Apple is expanding its streaming music playlist with the launch of a new app for classical music.

Apple Classical Music is launching on March 28 and will offer the world’s largest classical music catalog, according to the company’s website

The app will feature unlimited access to over five million classical songs, including new releases and exclusive albums. The platform also features composer biographies and song information. 

RELATED: Apple software update released to fix important security issue

To find songs, subscribers can search by composer, work, conductor, and music catalog number. 

News of the company’s new classical music app comes after they bought Primephonic, a classical music streaming service, in 2021.

Apple shared in 2021 that purchasing Primephonic gives subscribers an improved classical music experience.

"We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts," Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement in 2021. "Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world." 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 