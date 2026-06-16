Live updates: Anti-ICE protesters gather outside St. Paul Federal building

The Brief Anti-ICE protesters are gathering outside the St. Paul Federal Building Tuesday afternoon after the U.S. Attorney's Office charged 15 people with conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer. Those 15 are making court appearances in St. Paul Federal Court. MIRAC and PACAT have planned a rally for 5 p.m. outside the federal building.



Anti-ICE protesters are rallying outside the St. Paul federal courthouse Tuesday afternoon after the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged 15 individuals with crimes including conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer.

Those 15 individuals are accused of involvement with Direct Action Minnesota, a group allegedly trained in aggressive tactics against law enforcement.

"They shouldn’t be deprived of their basic rights of First Amendment free speech and freedom of assembly because they’ve been charged with bogus crimes," Immigration Attorney Jordan Kuschner said Tuesday. "There was a huge commitment by people of Minnesota to try to hinder ICE’s efforts to kidnap people in the community. That’s what they were doing, that’s what the Trump regime is retaliating against people for. It shouldn’t be sugar-coated, this is a fascist prosecution. It’s extremely disturbing and unnverving."

5:40 p.m. - Protester on having chemical irritants being thrown at them

A protester said during the rally that a group of them was trying to get into the federal courthouse for the hearing this afternoon but were turned away due to lack of space. Then the group started rallying outside with the door of the building open. Federal agents then came and sprayed chemical irritants at the group.

5:32 p.m. - 12 of those charged have been released

According to rally organizers, 2 of the people charged who had their court hearings today, have been released.

5:10 p.m. - Dozens gather outside St. Paul federal courthouse

Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the Warren E. Burger Federal courthouse. The group is calling for the charges against the 15 protesters to be dropped.

5 p.m. - MIRAC, PACAT protest planned

The People’s Action Coalition Against Trump (PACAT) is calling for a 5 p.m. rally outside the courthouse to stand in solidarity with all those targeted, in conjunction with the People’s Action Coalition Against Trump.

The rally will include speakers from these organizations and others impacted by the criminalization of our neighbors.

Protesters currently stationed outside the courthouse can be heard by FOX 9 crews chanting, "Up, up with liberation — down, down with deportation."

FOX 9 is currently onsite monitoring the scene.

3 p.m. - Anti-ICE protest outside federal building

The individuals charged are making court appearances Tuesday afternoon, and several protesters gathered outside the Warren E. Berger Federal Building in St. Paul. At one point, video shows at least one protester trying to enter the building. Law enforcement told them to get back before deploying a chemical irritant.

11 a.m. - 15 facing charges for anti-ICE actions

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors announced an indictment against 15 members of a left-wing group in Minnesota on Tuesday that the U.S. Attorney's Office says is aligned with the Antifa movement.

In February, federal prosecutors arrested Minneapolis man Kyle Wagner, 37, for making threats against federal officers. In posts online, investigators said he encouraged his followers to "get your f---ing guns" and engage in acts of violence against federal law enforcement. Prosecutors said Wagner identified as an "Antifa member."

Authorities said along with his alleged crimes, Wagner also used his Instagram account to dox someone online who was pro ICE. Wagner is facing additional charges as part of Tuesday's indictment.

Last year, President Trump also declared Antifa a major terror organization. The declaration gave the Justice Department new power to prosecute people who gave material support deemed "Antifa."