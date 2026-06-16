15 Antifa members in Minneapolis facing charges for anti-ICE protests

The Brief U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen announced an indictment charging 15 alleged Antifa members with charges including conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer, assault on a federal officer, and destruction of government property. The 15 individuals are accused of involvement with Direct Action Minnesota, a group allegedly trained in aggressive tactics against law enforcement. Prosecutors say the members allegedly infiltrated peaceful ICE protests at the Whipple federal building on January 23 and March 1.



Federal prosecutors announced an indictment against 15 members of a left-wing group in Minnesota on Tuesday that the U.S. Attorney's Office says is aligned with the Antifa movement.

Antifa members charged

What we know:

U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Daniel Rosen announced an indictment charging 15 individuals with crimes including conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer.

Some members face additional counts of solicitation to commit a crime of violence, interstate threats, interstate stalking, assault on a federal officer, and destruction of government property.

People hold Antifa flags at Trump Tower to counter protest the "White Lives Matter" march and rally on April 11, 2021 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Antifa member charged in February

The backstory:

In February, federal prosecutors arrested Minneapolis man Kyle Wagner, 37, for making threats against federal officers. In posts online, investigators said he encouraged his followers to "get your f---ing guns" and engage in acts of violence against federal law enforcement. Prosecutors said Wagner identified as an "Antifa member."

Authorities said along with his alleged crimes, Wagner also used his Instagram account to dox someone online who was pro ICE. Wagner is facing additional charges as part of Tuesday's indictment.

Last year, President Trump also declared Antifa a major terror organization. The declaration gave the Justice Department new power to prosecute people who gave material support deemed "Antifa."

The other side:

However, critics of the designation have pointed out that there is no single organization called Antifa. Rather, Antifa just stands for "anti-fascist" and the term is usually just used as an umbrella term for a number of far-left militant groups.

In a letter to President Trump last October, 30 Democrats, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, slammed the designation. They argued the language of the order was imprecise and enforcement could infringe on First Amendment rights.

"Without clear definitions and limits, this vague framing could subject lawful political expression and assembly to the same treatment as terrorism," the letter read.

What are the Antifa members accused of?

Big picture view:

The 15 people facing charges are accused of being involved with a group known as Direct Action Minnesota.

Rosen accused the group of holding meetings and training members in the "aggressive use of shields against law enforcement, surveillance, operational planning, and rapid mobilization against law enforcement actions."

Rosen said there are several subgroups of Direct Action Minnesota, including Black Cat Workers Collective, which Rosen said "advocates, promotes, and utilizes militant tactics and violence." Prosecutors shared images from the Black Cat Workers Collective's Facebook page which includes a depiction of the burning of the Minneapolis Third Precinct during the 2020 riots.

Local perspective:

Rosen said the groups infiltrated peaceful protests during the ICE surge earlier this year in Minnesota at the Whipple federal building. Rosen detailed two occasions, on January 23 and March 1, where members took part in blockades at the federal building to disrupt activities at the Whipple. FOX 9 reported on the March 1 protest in which 38 people were arrested.

The Whipple building houses the regional ICE field office and serves as a detention center for detainees.

What's next:

Several members facing charges are due to appear in federal court this afternoon. Authorities say only 12 of the 15 members are currently in custody. Warrants have been issued for the three outstanding members.