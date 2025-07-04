Expand / Collapse search
Anoka sky lit up simultaneously by fireworks, lightning

By
Published  July 4, 2025 3:41pm CDT
Anoka
FOX 9
Lightning, fireworks light up sky in Anoka simultaenously

The City of Anoka put on a fireworks display Thursday night. At the same time, lightning lit up the night sky in a wild combination.

The Brief

    • The sky over Anoka Thursday night was lit up simultaneously by fireworks over the high school, and lightning looking toward St. Paul.
    • Ben Blackhawk submitted the wild video to FOX 9.

ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ben and Rae Blackhawk went to Anoka High School Thursday night for an early Fourth of July fireworks show.

Thanks to Mother Nature, they got a combo platter.

Lightning, fireworks show

What we know:

Ben sent video to FOX 9 of the fireworks display in Anoka. Off to the east in the distance over St. Paul, he simultaneously got video of lightning strikes in a thunderstorm.

"This huge cloud over St Paul provided us with a warm-up show before the main event. The attached video shows the lightning and the rockets red glare side-by-side. Cool stuff," Ben said.

July 4 fireworks

What's next:

The Twin Cities should stay dry for Fourth of July fireworks. If you’re looking for a show to check out, here’s a list.

