Anoka sky lit up simultaneously by fireworks, lightning

The Brief The sky over Anoka Thursday night was lit up simultaneously by fireworks over the high school, and lightning looking toward St. Paul. Ben Blackhawk submitted the wild video to FOX 9.



Ben and Rae Blackhawk went to Anoka High School Thursday night for an early Fourth of July fireworks show.

Thanks to Mother Nature, they got a combo platter.

Lightning, fireworks show

What we know:

Ben sent video to FOX 9 of the fireworks display in Anoka. Off to the east in the distance over St. Paul, he simultaneously got video of lightning strikes in a thunderstorm.

"This huge cloud over St Paul provided us with a warm-up show before the main event. The attached video shows the lightning and the rockets red glare side-by-side. Cool stuff," Ben said.

July 4 fireworks

What's next:

The Twin Cities should stay dry for Fourth of July fireworks. If you’re looking for a show to check out, here’s a list.