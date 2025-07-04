Anoka sky lit up simultaneously by fireworks, lightning
ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ben and Rae Blackhawk went to Anoka High School Thursday night for an early Fourth of July fireworks show.
Thanks to Mother Nature, they got a combo platter.
Lightning, fireworks show
What we know:
Ben sent video to FOX 9 of the fireworks display in Anoka. Off to the east in the distance over St. Paul, he simultaneously got video of lightning strikes in a thunderstorm.
"This huge cloud over St Paul provided us with a warm-up show before the main event. The attached video shows the lightning and the rockets red glare side-by-side. Cool stuff," Ben said.
July 4 fireworks
What's next:
The Twin Cities should stay dry for Fourth of July fireworks. If you’re looking for a show to check out, here’s a list.