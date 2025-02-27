Anoka police arrest 1 after SWAT team surrounds home

article

Police say an arrest was made after a suspect fled from them in a vehicle, leading to an arrest after a SWAT team surrounded a home Wednesday night.

Suspect arrested

What we know:

The Anoka Police Department said an officer tried to stop a motor vehicle just after 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, but it fled.

Police then found that vehicle unoccupied in a driveway in the 1200 block of Park Street in the City of Anoka.

A suspect and a passenger were also seen fleeing into a neighboring home, so law enforcement agencies say they formed a perimeter around the home with the Anoka County SWAT team.

When police tried to negotiate with the suspect to leave the home, they got no response, so "SWAT tactics" were reportedly used to make the arrest, police say.

No injuries were reported and police say there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect and any potential charges have not yet been released.