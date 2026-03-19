Mother, child killed in Anoka County double homicide identified

The Brief A mother and her 5-year-old son were killed in a double homicide in Anoka County. The victims have been identified as Jennifer Sue Marsaw and her son, 5-year-old Marzai Andrew Dawson. Marsaw's estranged partner is in custody but has not been formally charged.



A mother and her 5-year-old son killed in a double homicide in Anoka County have been identified, and authorities say the suspect is the woman’s estranged partner.

Double homicide victims ID'd

What we know:

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims on Thursday as Jennifer Sue Marsaw, 44, of Lexington, and her son, Marzai Andrew Dawson, age 5.

Officials say Marsaw’s estranged partner, a 53-year-old Minneapolis man, is in custody at Anoka County Jail. He has not yet been formally charged as of Thursday afternoon.

The backstory:

Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting around 12:52 a.m. Wednesday at a home near the 9300 block of Ryan Place in the City of Lexington. Marsaw was found dead at the scene, while her son was gravely injured and later died at a local hospital.

Authorities searched the surrounding area and located the suspect, who was apprehended by a K-9 and taken into custody before being transported to the hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The victims’ causes and manner of death have not yet been released. Authorities did not provide additional details about the circumstances of the double homicide.

The case remains under investigation by the Centennial Lakes Police Department, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, Midwest Regional Forensic Laboratory, and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.