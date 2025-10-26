Annunciation students to create art with blue-and-green ‘Bows of Love’

The Brief Blue and green ribbons wrapped around trees, posts and fixtures show support for the Annunciation Church shooting victims. The ribbons are coming down and being turned into a permanent art piece.



Thousands of blue and green ribbons line streets in Minneapolis and beyond to show support for the Annunciation Catholic Church and School community and victims. Now, those "Bows of Love" are starting to come down but will be getting a more permanent home.

Memorializing outpouring of love

The backstory:

A deadly shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis took the lives of two children and left 30 others injured in August.

Many helpers stepped up in the aftermath to show support and love to Annunciation families. One of those community-organized projects was Bows of Love. Thousands of blue and green ribbons have been tied across the city and beyond.

What we know:

Organizers of Bows of Love said a rough estimate of the total number of ribbons spread throughout the metro area is around 30,000.

Now, they are helping to coordinate with the City of Minneapolis calling for responsible removal of these ribbons before the weather damages them and to get ahead of the city’s street sweeping schedule.

About the art

What they're saying:

"Visuals sort of spark that emotion and that feeling. Just having that up all around us in our neighborhoods and then seeing it in other areas just feels like a big hug encompassing the community," said Vanessa Wood, Bows of Love organizer.

Organizers said they are even more excited for the plans for these ribbons to become a more permanent art piece.

"We have a very visual reminder that we are wrapped in love. So, I think that it’s kind of hard that it’s coming down. I think what’s great is we have something to look forward to with what’s happening with the bows. They’re going to be repurposed by students at Annunciation along with their art teacher and a professional artist," said Sarah Henning, Bows of Love organizer.

Why you should care:

The city and organizers are asking for the community’s help to collect as many ribbons as possible to help this Annunciation memorial live on.

Damaged ribbons will be recycled.

City officials said Annunciation is not a drop-off location for collected bows. Details on collection sites and how to help can be found at Bowsoflove.com.