Annunciation shooting: How to support, honor community on 1-year anniversary

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The Brief Aug. 27 marks one year since the deadly mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis. The school shared a list of ways people can support the Annunciation community and honor the anniversary of the tragedy, There will be a food drive from 12-4 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Pearl Park in Minneapolis.



It has been nearly one year since the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis. On August 27, 2025, two students were killed and dozens of others were injured in a shooting that occurred while students, staff and neighbors were gathering for mass during the first week of school.

Ahead of the one-year mark, Annunciation Catholic School shared a list of ways people can support the Annunciation community and honor the day.

Acts of service

Annunciation is inviting people to honor the church and school community and the victims through acts of service in their own communities.

"Help a neighbor, care for a local park, support a food shelf, give blood, or volunteer with an organization that is meaningful to you," the school said in a Facebook post.

If you don’t know where to start, Annunciation suggested the following places to volunteer or donate to:

Catholic Charities

Bridging

Every Meal

Incarnation Food Shelf

Memorial Blood Centers

Second Harvest Heartland

Pearl Park food drive: Aug. 27

There will be a food drive for Incarnation Food Shelf on Aug. 27 at Pearl Park. Donations will be collected from 12-4 p.m.

Donate to Hope and Healing Fund

Following the August 27, 2025 mass shooting, the Catholic Community Foundation of Minnesota established the Annunciation Hope and Healing Fund. The fund will provide financial support for the needs of the church, school and others affected by the shooting.

Contributions to the fund can be made here.

Information on donating via bank, credit card, or mailing a check can be found here.