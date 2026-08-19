Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Aug 21-23)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From festivals celebrating pickles and potatoes to live jousting and outdoor movies, there are plenty of things to do across Minnesota this weekend.
Pickle Fest
- Aug. 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Forgotten Star Brewing Co., Fridley
- Free to attend; more details here
It’s kind of a big dill. The second annual Pickle Fest is happening on Saturday where attendees can immerse themselves in all things pickle. Browse various vendors, try pickle-inspired foods, or attend a pickle eating contest at this event.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival
- Open on weekends starting Aug. 22
- Renaissance Festival Site, Shakopee
- Ticketed event; more details here
Travel back to medieval times as the Minnesota Renaissance Festival kicks off its 55th year. Watch live armored jousting, shop from local artists, feast on a giant turkey leg and more at this annual event.
MOA Outdoor Cinema: Movies at the Star
- Saturday, Aug. 22
- Mall of America, Bloomington
- Ticketed event; more details here
Join fellow movie enthusiasts at Mall of America’s outdoor movie screenings this opening weekend. See the popular blockbuster film "Top Gun: Maverick" in an open-air experience. Arrive early to enjoy food trucks, games, and photo opportunities before the 9 p.m. showtime.
Potato Days Festival
- Aug. 21-22
- Barnesville, Minn.
- Free to attend, more information here
Celebrate the 35th Potato Days Festival in Barnesville this weekend. Participate in mashed potato eating and potato peeling contests, watch mashed potato wrestling and enjoy other games, food and activities for all ages.
Tour des Jardins
- Saturday, Aug. 22, starting at 9 a.m.
- Mounds Park Community Garden, St. Paul
- Free to attend; more details here
Get outside and explore St. Paul's community gardens this weekend. This social bike tour features nine stops through urban farms and greenspaces that attendees can explore. Plus, grab free food and beverages along the way.