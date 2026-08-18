Minneapolis ordinance targets velvet rope discrimination at bars and restaurants

The Brief Minneapolis city leaders are considering a new law that would require bars and restaurants with dress codes to post them publicly. The proposal aims to prevent discrimination against people from marginalized communities. City council members discussed the ordinance during a committee meeting, with public comments both supporting and opposing the measure.



Minneapolis city leaders are weighing a new ordinance that could change how bars and restaurants communicate their dress codes.

City council considers dress code transparency for bars and restaurants

What we know:

The proposed ordinance would require any establishment that sells alcohol and has a dress code to post that dress code where everyone can see it. City council members say the idea is modeled after a similar law passed in Houston, Texas about a year ago. The goal is to prevent businesses from using dress codes as a way to discriminate against people based on race or gender identity, a practice sometimes called "velvet rope discrimination."

Jason Chavez, a city council member, said, "I can understand why some people may not understand racism exists in this country but it does." Chavez added, "What we're trying to do here is make sure that people are transparent about their dress code to help prevent that discrimination."

Supporters of the ordinance say that posting dress codes gives people more agency and helps eliminate invisible barriers. "Without knowing the rules up front, communities bear the brunt of invisible barriers. By requiring posted dress codes, we give people agency," said one public commenter.

'I think it's important, I think it's transparent'

The backstory:

The discussion comes after a 2018 incident at the Last Call Bar in downtown Minneapolis, where a Black man was denied entry because a bouncer said his jeans were too baggy and violated the dress code. Mohamed "Mo" Osman, who was denied entry, said, "I felt degraded—I felt humiliated—I felt embarrassed."

City Council Vice President Jamal Osman also noted, "This is not a solution to solve all discrimination. But it's some way of trying to find a solution."

The committee meeting included public comments both for and against the ordinance. Some argued that the real issue is whether business owners have the tools to keep social gathering spaces safe in a culture of gun violence.

"To put this ordinance forward as a protected class discrimination issue is a red herring for the real issue which is in a culture of gun violence do the proprietors of small businesses in our community have the tools to keep our social gathering spaces safe," said another commenter.

City leaders say the ordinance is meant to ensure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy Minneapolis nightlife without facing unfair barriers.

What's next:

The committee passed the ordinance unanimously. It will go to the full council next week.