Motorcyclist dies in crash with pickup in central Minnesota Monday

The Brief One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Monday afternoon. The drivers of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Ram 2500 pickup truck collided in Langola Township, about 20 miles outside St. Cloud. The motorcycle driver died in the crash.



A motorcyclist was killed in a crash about 20 miles north of St. Cloud Monday afternoon.

Motorcyclist dies after fatal crash with pickup truck

What we know:

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, around 4:16 p.m., the drivers of a southbound Ram 2500 pickup truck and a northbound Harley-Davidson collided at the intersection of 160 Street NW and 5 Avenue NW in Langola Township, about 20 miles north of St. Cloud.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the motorcycle, Russell Hohmann, was killed in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck, Corey Popp, was not injured.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is not yet known, but the sheriff’s office says alcohol was not a factor. The Bneton County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash.

52 motorcycle deaths on Minnesota roads in 2026

Big picture view:

As of publication, the Minnesota Department of Public says there have been 52 motorcycle deaths so far in 2026.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson recommends motorcyclists to wear protective gear like helmets and participate in Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Training Center programs.