NASA selects Minnesota as one of 7 aerospace workforce hub nationwide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) -
Minnesota was selected as one of seven states for NASA's new State Hubs, according to a news release from the agency.
NASA State Hubs
What we know:
Minnesota State Colleges and Universities have been selected by NASA to receive $1.5 million over three years towards the project, in which Minnesota State will bring together colleges, aerospace employers, workplace development, and economic partners to expand the advancement of high-demand, aerospace careers.
The program was designed by NASA to address a growing need across the country for technical talent as the aerospace industry grows. The plan for the NASA State Hub in Minnesota is to establish a statewide system that can educate and set up aerospace technicians for success in the industry. It is planned to be a broad, wide-reaching program that assists those from high school looking into aerospace-related careers to apprenticeships, credentials, college programs, training, and also direct careers.
Minnesota State program goals
By the numbers:
According to Minnesota State, the initiative will aim to:
- Enroll 1,800 to 2,400 students in aerospace-related career paths and award 500 to 700 aerospace credentials.
- Establish 140 to 200 new registered apprenticeships and internships
- Reach 1,000 to 1,400 high school students through career awareness and learning opportunities
- Provide professional development for educators and strengthen aerospace-focused curriculums across Minnesota
Minnesota employers also posted over 8,000 aerospace-related job openings across over 830 companies, according to Lightcast 2024-2026 data provided by Minnesota State. Of those jobs, 99% of them required less than a bachelor's degree with an average salary of $62,000.
NASA's choice of Minnesota
Local perspective:
NASA cited one of its key reasons for choosing Minnesota was Minnesota State's strong technical college network. The program will partner with Dakota County Technical College with it's leading welding and advanced manufacturing programs, Pine Technical and Community College with its machining, automation and robotics programs and Ridgewater College, which offers nationally acclaimed Nondestructive Testing pathways that closely connect to major employers in the industry.
Other states selected
Big picture view:
The other organizations selected as State Hubs by NASA include:
- Antelope Valley Community College District in Lancaster, California
- Georgia Tech Research Corporation
- Southern Utah University
- Space Florida
- State Board for Community Colleges and Occupation Education, Arapahoe Community College in Littleton, Colorado
- Texas Space Commission
The programs are funded by the Office of STEM Engagement through its Next Gen STEM Project, according to NASA.
Minnesota State leaders react
What they're saying:
"This designation by NASA is both a validation of the leadership of Minnesota State in workforce innovation and a catalyst for what comes next. Through the Transportation Center of Excellence, we are uniquely positioned to convene our colleges, industry, and economic development partners to build scalable, industry-aligned pathways into high-demand aerospace careers," said Shannon Bryant, executive director of workforce and economic development at Minnesota State.
Shawn Haag, executive director of the Minnesota State Transportation Center of Excellence, also commented on the development: "By bringing together education providers, employers, workforce agencies, and NASA partners, we will create a coordinated, statewide approach that gives students access to high-demand careers while helping employers meet critical workforce needs tied to aerospace, space exploration, advanced manufacturing, and national security."
The Source: Information for this article comes NASA and Minnesota State press releases.