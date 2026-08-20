NASA selects Minnesota as one of 7 aerospace workforce hub nationwide

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The Brief NASA picked the Minnesota State Transportation Center of Excellence as one of seven aerospace skilled technical workforce state hubs in the country, and the only one in the Midwest. The three-year, $1.5 million initiative will build aerospace career pathways through apprenticeships, technical training and work-based learning. Minnesota employers posted more than 8,000 aerospace-related job openings from 2024 to 2026, with 99% requiring less than a bachelor's degree.





Minnesota was selected as one of seven states for NASA's new State Hubs, according to a news release from the agency.

NASA State Hubs

What we know:

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities have been selected by NASA to receive $1.5 million over three years towards the project, in which Minnesota State will bring together colleges, aerospace employers, workplace development, and economic partners to expand the advancement of high-demand, aerospace careers.

The program was designed by NASA to address a growing need across the country for technical talent as the aerospace industry grows. The plan for the NASA State Hub in Minnesota is to establish a statewide system that can educate and set up aerospace technicians for success in the industry. It is planned to be a broad, wide-reaching program that assists those from high school looking into aerospace-related careers to apprenticeships, credentials, college programs, training, and also direct careers.

Minnesota State program goals

By the numbers:

According to Minnesota State, the initiative will aim to:

Enroll 1,800 to 2,400 students in aerospace-related career paths and award 500 to 700 aerospace credentials.

Establish 140 to 200 new registered apprenticeships and internships

Reach 1,000 to 1,400 high school students through career awareness and learning opportunities

Provide professional development for educators and strengthen aerospace-focused curriculums across Minnesota

Minnesota employers also posted over 8,000 aerospace-related job openings across over 830 companies, according to Lightcast 2024-2026 data provided by Minnesota State. Of those jobs, 99% of them required less than a bachelor's degree with an average salary of $62,000.

NASA's choice of Minnesota

Local perspective:

NASA cited one of its key reasons for choosing Minnesota was Minnesota State's strong technical college network. The program will partner with Dakota County Technical College with it's leading welding and advanced manufacturing programs, Pine Technical and Community College with its machining, automation and robotics programs and Ridgewater College, which offers nationally acclaimed Nondestructive Testing pathways that closely connect to major employers in the industry.

Other states selected

Big picture view:

The other organizations selected as State Hubs by NASA include:

Antelope Valley Community College District in Lancaster, California

Georgia Tech Research Corporation

Southern Utah University

Space Florida

State Board for Community Colleges and Occupation Education, Arapahoe Community College in Littleton, Colorado

Texas Space Commission

The programs are funded by the Office of STEM Engagement through its Next Gen STEM Project, according to NASA.

Minnesota State leaders react

What they're saying:

"This designation by NASA is both a validation of the leadership of Minnesota State in workforce innovation and a catalyst for what comes next. Through the Transportation Center of Excellence, we are uniquely positioned to convene our colleges, industry, and economic development partners to build scalable, industry-aligned pathways into high-demand aerospace careers," said Shannon Bryant, executive director of workforce and economic development at Minnesota State.

Shawn Haag, executive director of the Minnesota State Transportation Center of Excellence, also commented on the development: "By bringing together education providers, employers, workforce agencies, and NASA partners, we will create a coordinated, statewide approach that gives students access to high-demand careers while helping employers meet critical workforce needs tied to aerospace, space exploration, advanced manufacturing, and national security."