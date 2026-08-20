Brown County crash: New Ulm woman dies after Highway 15 collision

The Brief A 29-year-old New Ulm woman died Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in Brown County. The crash happened around 5:31 a.m. near mile marker 50 in Cottonwood Township. A 21-year-old Fairmont man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.



A New Ulm woman died after her vehicle and a pickup truck were involved in a collision on Highway 15 in Brown County early Wednesday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Highway 15 fatal crash

What we know:

The State Patrol responded just after 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 19 to a two-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 15 near mile marker 50 in Cottonwood Township, located in Brown County.

Authorities say Guadalupe Maria Miramontes, 29, of New Ulm, was driving a 2016 Jeep Compass southbound on Highway 15 when it collided with a northbound 2019 Ford F250 pickup truck near mile marker 50. Miramontes died in the crash. No alcohol was suspected in connection with either driver, and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

A 21-year-old Fairmont man was behind the wheel of the Ford F-250. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Both drivers had their seat belts on, and airbags deployed in both vehicles.

New Ulm Police Department, Brown County Sheriff's Office, Alina Ambulance and New Ulm Fire Department all responded to the scene.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the two vehicles to collide. No additional details about the circumstances leading up to the crash have been released.