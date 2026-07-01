Annunciation community asks neighbors to be mindful of July 4 fireworks

The Brief Annunciation and Minneapolis community leaders urge sensitivity around Fourth of July fireworks. Fireworks may trigger difficult memories for some neighbors after the events of Aug. 27, 2025, when a gunman opened fire on Annunciation Church during the first week of school, killing two students and injuring dozens more. Residents are encouraged to choose professional displays or quieter celebrations.



As Fourth of July festivities approach, community leaders with Annunciation Church and School, and Minneapolis are reminding neighbors to be mindful of how fireworks can affect those still healing from last summer.

Community asks for sensitivity during holiday celebrations

What we know:

On Aug. 27, 2025, the Annunciation community was rocked by tragedy after a gunman opened fire outside the church during the first week of school. Two students were killed, and dozens more were injured.

In a social media post, Annunciation leaders asked for neighbors and Minneapolis residents to be mindful of how loud fireworks can trigger trauma from the mass shooting last August.

For some children, families, staff, parishioners and neighbors, the sounds and smells of fireworks may bring back memories of Aug. 27, 2025. Everyone's experience is different, and every person's response is valid, officials have said.

The message from community leaders highlights gratitude for the compassion and care shown by neighbors since the events of Aug. 27.

Why you should care:

The request comes as a way to help everyone feel safe and supported during a holiday that may be difficult for some.

The community is encouraged to celebrate in ways that consider the needs of all residents. Leaders invite those planning celebrations to attend professional fireworks displays throughout the Twin Cities, or find other ways to mark the holiday.

Encouragement for kindness and understanding

What they're saying:

"We are grateful to our neighbors for the care and compassion they continue to show our community. If you're planning to celebrate, we invite you to be mindful of those who may be impacted by loud, unexpected fireworks and to consider attending one of the many professional fireworks displays throughout the Twin Cities or celebrating in other ways," said community leaders.

The message closes with thanks for helping make the neighborhood a place of kindness, understanding and hope as healing continues.