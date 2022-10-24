Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record

article

The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR.

Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.

It ties a record set by a hybrid sunfish caught from the Zumbro River in 1994.

"As soon as I started reeling, I could tell this wasn’t fighting like a pike or bass," Ardoff said, noting he was with his brother and a friend, fishing for bass and pike with a black and orange spinnerbait when the sunfish bit his lure. "When the fish got closer I could see that it was a sunfish and I started panicking! I kept telling myself to not go crazy and just get it in."

Ardoff brought the fish to a local tackle shop, where the local fisheries supervisor identified the fish as a hybrid sunfish and witnessed it being weighed.