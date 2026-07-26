Amy Klobuchar's plan if elected Minnesota governor: Lower healthcare costs, fight fraud

The Brief U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar unveiled her healthcare plan as part of her campaign for Minnesota governor. Klobuchar promises to lower costs, support rural hospitals and fight fraud if elected. Republican candidate Lisa Demuth pushed back, and other GOP contenders did not respond to FOX 9 before airtime.



As the Minnesota primary approaches, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is putting her healthcare agenda front and center in her run for governor.

Klobuchar outlines healthcare priorities, experience

What we know:

Klobuchar says her plan would modernize aging hospitals, strengthen rural health systems and ensure stable funding for emergency medical services across greater Minnesota.

She warns that federal Medicaid cuts could put more than 140,000 Minnesotans at risk of losing health coverage, especially in rural areas.

"Several hospitals and clinics across Minnesota, many of them in rural areas, are at risk because of those Medicaid cuts. In addition to the premiums problems, but the Medicaid cuts in the big beautiful bill, or as some call it, the big ugly bill, after these cuts fully kick in, more than 140,000 Minnesotans think about that could lose their health coverage," said Klobuchar, U.S. Senator and DFL candidate for governor.

Klobuchar also emphasized her experience, saying, "Tim was also in Congress, but I have had that statewide experience, and I'm coming in with that. I know where the money's buried."

Klobuchar says she would continue efforts to recover stolen taxpayer dollars, including a full audit of state government.

"Hopefully that will be resolved before I would come in office. But if it's not, I'll do everything to stop the fraud and get the money for Minnesota," said Klobuchar.

Klobuchar is not facing a significant challenge for the Democratic nomination with the primary just 16 days away.

Republican response, ongoing debate

The other side:

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lisa Demuth responded to Klobuchar’s healthcare priorities, saying, "I've already done it — last session we created a hospital stabilization fund, and grants specifically for rural and critical access hospitals."

Demuth also addressed the fraud issue, stating, "There is only one candidate in this race who has what it takes to finally slam the door on fraud in Minnesota, and hold fraudsters accountable for the billions of dollars stolen from taxpayers."

FOX 9 reached out to Kendall Qualls, the state GOP pick for governor, and Mike Lindell, who has been endorsed by President Trump, but did not receive a response from either before airtime.

The campaign conversation has focused on both healthcare and fraud, with candidates highlighting their records and plans for the state.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how Klobuchar’s healthcare proposals would be implemented or funded if she is elected governor. The positions of other GOP candidates, including Kendall Qualls and Mike Lindell, on these issues are not known as they did not respond before airtime.