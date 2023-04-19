Amazon Prime’s new ‘dialogue boost’ makes it easier to hear what’s being said on your TV

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:08 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Itasca County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Central St. Louis County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Itasca County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

Amazon Prime’s new ‘dialogue boost’ makes it easier to hear what’s being said on your TV

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Amazon
Fox TV Stations
Capture-AMAZON.jpg article

Dialogue Boost options on display. Image: Amazon

Ever wish you could turn up the TV – but only turn up the volume of what people are saying? 

It’s a wish Amazon has seemingly fulfilled with its new feature, Dialogue Boost. 

Dialogue Boost lets you increase the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects, according to Amazon, instead of increasing just a general amplification.

Amazon also says this audio technological enhancement cannot be found on any other global streaming service. 

Dialogue Boost was built with the needs of customers who are hard of hearing in mind, but anyone can turn on the feature – on your TV and on other, smaller devices. 

When you’re watching a show that is equipped with the boost, you’ll find the option to turn it on inside the audio and subtitles drop down menu. 

The audio tracks are labeled "English Dialogue Boost: Medium" and "English Dialogue Boost: High."

Capture-AMAZON2.jpg

Dialogue Boost options on display. Image: Amazon

Customers can now access Dialogue Boost on select Amazon Originals including "Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and Harlem, as well as movies including The Big Sick, Beautiful Boy, and Being the Ricardos. 

The feature will become available on additional titles this year.

How Dialogue Boost works

Dialogue Boost analyzes the original audio in a movie or series and identifies points where dialogue may be hard to hear above background music and effects. 

Then, speech patterns are isolated and audio is enhanced to make the dialogue clearer, according to Amazon

This story was reported from Detroit.