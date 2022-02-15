Allina Health drops visitation ban as COVID-19 cases fall

As Minnesota moves past the omicron spike, Allina Health is relaxing its visitation guidelines.

As of Tuesday, Aliina is moving from "red" to "yellow" status, meaning that, with limited exceptions, one visitor is allowed per day in both inpatient and outpatient care settings.

Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering and are required to wear a mask and potentially other protective gear. If the waiting room is full, you may also be asked to wait outside the building.

Children ages 5 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Children under age 5 are only allowed to visit under compassionate exceptions.

For more guidelines, you can click here.