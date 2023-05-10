Allina health care workers reach tentative agreement, averting strike

article

A tentative agreement between health care workers and Allina Health has been reached, averting a planned strike.

The bargaining teams for more than 500 SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa members who work at Allina, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, lab technicians and more, reached a tentative agreement with Allina management for all the groups the union represents.

"I'm incredibly proud of these teams for how hard they fought and for winning strong first contracts. These workers have been on the front lines of keeping our families safe and healthy and many have been fighting for over a year to get to this point. These groups showed how committed they were to making sure healthcare workers are respected, protected and paid by overwhelmingly authorizing a ULP strike last week, and their solidarity resulted in the tentative agreements reached overnight," Jamie Gulley, the president of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa and one of the lead negotiators, said in a statement.

The final bargaining session, which happened overnight, last more than 19 hours and followed more than 90 bargaining sessions over the last year, the union said. Details of the deal were not released.

In a statement to FOX 9, Allina Health said: "Allina Health has reached a tentative agreement early this morning with SEIU bargaining groups representing senior mental health coordinators, physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech language pathologists and lab employees at Central Laboratory, Abbott Northwestern and Mercy hospitals. The settlement, which the union is recommending, is now subject to ratification by union membership. SEIU has rescinded all strike notices.

"Allina Health is pleased with the settlement that values the priorities of both parties and is fair and equitable to our employees, patients and our communities."

Workers represented in these contracts work at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mercy and Unity Hospitals and Allina Central Lab. The workers do various jobs across Allina, including: