Allina Doctors Council strike approved, 'historic' rally planned

With no deal in place between members of the Doctors Council–SEIU and Allina Health, an estimated 600 doctors, physicians’ assistants and nurses are set to rally during a one-day strike on Nov. 9.

Allina Doctors Council strike

What we know:

The Doctors Council SEIU bargaining team says it is seeking a deal to "protect primary care for patients and providers."

In a press release, the union says it believes that the "largest strike of its kind" will culminate with a rally outside of Allina’s headquarters in Minneapolis.

Allina doctors and healthcare professionals voted to form a union back in October 2023, creating the Doctors Council SEIU Local 10MD.

In June, the union held a picket rally in the rain as negotiations intensified.

It's the first time in Minnesota history that physicians have called a strike.

Allina Health statement

The other side:

Allina Health previously released the following statement:

"Allina Health is disappointed Doctors Council SEIU-represented Primary Care and Urgent Care providers are deciding to engage in a strike instead of meaningful negotiations at the bargaining table. The bargaining table is where a responsible path forward for all parties can be found, and we have two bargaining sessions scheduled before the one-day strike is planned to occur.

"Allina Health is prepared to continue providing safe care to meet the needs of our communities during the one-day strike. Patient care is our top priority, and our goal is to minimize disruption for our patients. If there are changes to appointments, we will contact patients directly.

"While we have made substantial progress on a number of issues, the union’s request for significant compensation increases and extreme benefits proposals are simply not realistic or sustainable. Given the rising health care insurance costs, the ongoing financial challenges for health care providers and anticipated reductions in reimbursements and programs like Medicaid, we cannot agree to a contract that will add significant new costs and will undermine our ability to operate and serve the community."

Allina Health is set to close four of its clinics in and around the Twin Cities metro, including clinics in Inver Grove Heights, Maplewood, Nicollet Mall and Oakdale, on Nov. 1, 2025.