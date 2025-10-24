Allina Doctors Council to announce 10-day strike notice

The Brief The Allina Doctors Council is set to announce a 10-strike notice Friday. Allina Health said it is "prepared to continue providing safe care to meet the needs of our communities" in the event of a strike. The union said this could be the largest strike of its kind in history.



Members of the Doctors Council at Allina Health are set to announce the filing of a 10-day strike notice, which they say could be the largest strike of its kind in U.S. history.

Allina Doctors Council strike notice

What they're saying:

Doctors Council SEIU is accusing Allina Health of unfair labor practices, saying that a lot of changes made over the years negatively impact patient care.

The council said the decision to hand off all outpatient lab work to a provider based in New Jersey caused major patient disruptions. Allina Health responded by saying it was an effort to improve patient care, address staffing shortages and save money.

The union consists of 600 doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.

Allina Health is set to close four of its clinics in and around the Twin Cities metro, including clinics in Inver Grove Heights, Maplewood, Nicollet Mall and Oakdale, on Nov. 1, 2025.

Another clinic in Chaska is set to close on Feb. 1, 2026.

Allina Health statement

The other side:

Allina Health released the following statement:

"Allina Health has not received a 10-day notice. In the event of a strike, we are prepared to continue providing safe care to meet the needs of our communities."