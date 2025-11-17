Alleged St. Paul hit-and-run driver charged with vehicular homicide

The Brief Michael Kentrell Smith, 39, is charged with vehicular homicide after allegedly fatally striking a woman and her two dogs as they walked through an intersection in St. Paul. Charges state that Smith was seen approaching a stop sign at the intersection and slowing down, but not stopping completely. Smith admitted to hitting what he believed were bike lane protection cones, but says he didn't think it was a person.



A St. Paul man has been charged with vehicular homicide after a hit-and-run that left a woman dead last week.

St. Paul hit-and-run suspect charged

What we know:

Police believe that Michael Kentrell Smith, 39, was the driver of a Chevy SUV that ran over 30-year-old Amber Deneen and her two dogs "like a speed bump" on Nov. 13, at the intersection of Saint Anthony Avenue and Aldine Street, according to charges filed in Ramsey County.

Charges state that Smith was seen approaching a stop sign at the intersection and slowing down, but not stopping completely, as Deneen walked her two German Shepherds. A witness claims they followed and honked at Smith’s vehicle following the crash, but that he never stopped.

Surveillance footage shows Smith pulling into a nearby Speedway on Snelling Avenue and inspecting his front passenger tire for damage, which corresponded with evidence left at the scene, charges state.

On Nov. 15, Smith was arrested wearing the same clothes seen in the footage.

When speaking with police, charges say that Smith admitted to hitting what he believed were bike lane protection cones, but that he did not believe they were a person.

The complaint states Smith was left alone in the interrogation room, looking at the victim's photo and saying, "I’m sorry man. I do be driving over there, but I don’t remember hitting nobody – that’s crazy."

Smith will make his first appearance in Ramsey County Court Tuesday morning.