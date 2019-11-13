All 75 Minnesota state parks, recreation areas free on Black Friday

article

Looking for a good Black Friday deal? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has one.

Admission to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas will be free the day after Thanksgiving again this year. The fee is usually $7 for a one-day vehicle permit.

What started in 2015 has now become an annual tradition dubbed "Free Park Friday." Rather than spend the day inside shopping, the DNR is encourgaing Minnesotans to go outside and enjoy the state's natural beauty.

All Minnesotans live within approximately 30 miles of a state park or recreation area, according to the DNR. To find a state park or recreation area near you, use the DNR’s ParkFinder.