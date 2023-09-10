Alex Canchari 'remembered forever' at Canterbury Park

On Saturday, a big crowd at Canterbury Park took a moment to remember a famous horse racing jockey who died in March, after a dominant career on the racetrack.

Last March, Alex Canchari died by suicide at 29 years old, after an electrifying career with 1,044 wins on the horse track; 344 of them coming at Canterbury Park.

"It means a lot," Alex’s older sister Ashley told FOX 9. "He gave anything he could to anyone, so we miss him a lot."

Faith brought Canchari and Canterbury Park track announcer Paul Allen together. Before each race day, he says Canchari made a point to join him in prayer.

"I really looked at him during the racing season as a surrogate son," Allen told FOX 9. "He gave me an open door to minister to him during some of his darkest days, and I just wish that he had texted me or called me one more time… the whole thing is ugly, just ugly, and tragic, he was way too young and he had so many wonderful years in front of him."

Canchari leaves behind a young son and two daughters. His family says his brain is being used for CTE research at Boston University. They hope to learn if Alex lived with CTE, by the end of the month.

"We hope that my brother is remembered forever," Ashley finished. "We hope this [memorial race] is an annual thing."