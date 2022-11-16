Albertville teen found fatally shot in car in Plymouth

The Plymouth Police Department is providing an update on this case and asking for the public's help at a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Watch live in the player above.

A 17-year-old Albertville teen was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in Plymouth Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth at 5:56 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle. On Wednesday, the medical examiner identified the victim as 17-year-old Yaseen Thomas Johnson of Albertville.

The medical examiner's report said he died of multiple gunshot wounds, and ruled his death a homicide.

The Plymouth Police Department said it is looking for two people who left the scene and may be involved in the incident. Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the police department tip line at 763-509-5177.